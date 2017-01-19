<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.56; (P) 140.12; (R1) 141.10; More... Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment with a temporary low in place at 136.44. Deeper decline is still expected with 142.16 support turned resistance intact. Whole corrective rise from 122.36 could have completed at 148.42. Below 136.44 will target 61.8% retracement of 122.36 to 148.42 at 132.31 and below. Though, above 142.16 will turn focus back to 148.42 high instead. In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Upside is so far limited by 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.4 for setting the medium term range. At this point, we don't expect a break of 122.36 in near term and the corrective pattern would extend for a while. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box