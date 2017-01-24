<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.65; (P) 141.36; (R1) 141.98; More... Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 142.16 will indicate completion of the fall from 148.42. More importantly, this will suggest that such decline is merely a three wave correction and the rise from 122.36 isn't completed. In such case, intraday bias will be turned to the upside for 148.42 and then 150.42 fibonacci level. Meanwhile, below 136.44 will target 61.8% retracement of 122.36 to 148.42 at 132.31 and below. In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Upside is so far limited below 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.42 for setting the medium term range. At this point, we don't expect a break of 122.36 in near term and the corrective pattern would extend for a while. Though, sustained break of 150.42 will target 61.8% retracement at 167.78. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box