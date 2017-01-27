<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.20; (P) 143.86; (R1) 144.84; More... Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside as rebound from 136.44 extends today. Corrective fall from 148.42 should have completed at 136.44 already. Further rally should be seen to retest 148.42 first. Break will extend the larger rise from 122.36 and target 150.42 fibonacci level next. n the downside, below 140.74 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 136.44. In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Upside is so far limited below 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.42 for setting the medium term range. At this point, we don't expect a break of 122.36 in near term and the corrective pattern would extend for a while. Though, sustained break of 150.42 will target 61.8% retracement at 167.78. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box