GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.70; (P) 141.58; (R1) 142.73; More... Despite breaching 140.74 minor support briefly, GBP/JPY quickly rebounded . Intraday bias stays neutral for the moment first. On the upside, above 144.77 will extend the rise from 136.44 to 148.42 resistance next. Break there will resume whole rise from 122.46 and target 150.42 long term fibonacci level next. On the downside, however, below 140.43 minors support will turn bias to the downside to extend the pattern from 148.42 with another falling leg, possibly through 136.44. In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are still seen as a corrective pattern even. Main focus is on 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.42. Rejection from there will turn the cross into medium term sideway pattern. Though, sustained break will extend the rebound towards 61.8% retracement at 167.78.