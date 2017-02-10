<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.38; (P) 141.09; (R1) 142.17; More... Rebound from 138.53 extended and the break of 141.96 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 144.77 is finished at 138.53 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 144.77 resistance first. Current development argues that price actions from 148.42 is possibly developing into a sideway pattern, with rise from 136.44 as the second leg. Above 144.77 will target a test on 148.42 high. On the downside, below 140.89 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 138.53 instead. In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are still seen as a corrective pattern. Main focus is on 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.42. Rejection from there will turn the cross into medium term sideway pattern with a test on 122.36 low next. Though, sustained break of 150.42 will extend the rebound towards 61.8% retracement at 167.78. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box