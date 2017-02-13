<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.74; (P) 141.55; (R1) 142.10; More... GBP/JPY's rebound from 138.53 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Price actions from 148.42 are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Rise from 136.44 is seen as the second leg. Further rebound should be seen to 144.77 and possibly to retest 148.42 high. On the downside, below 139.79 minor support will turn bias back to the downside and extend the fall fro 144.77 through 138.53. In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are still seen as a corrective pattern. Main focus is on 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.42. Rejection from there will turn the cross into medium term sideway pattern with a test on 122.36 low next. Though, sustained break of 150.42 will extend the rebound towards 61.8% retracement at 167.78. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box