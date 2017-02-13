ActionForex.com
Feb 13 06:39 GMT

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Print E-mail
Feb 13 17 05:22 GMT

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.74; (P) 141.55; (R1) 142.10; More...

GBP/JPY's rebound from 138.53 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Price actions from 148.42 are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Rise from 136.44 is seen as the second leg. Further rebound should be seen to 144.77 and possibly to retest 148.42 high. On the downside, below 139.79 minor support will turn bias back to the downside and extend the fall fro 144.77 through 138.53.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are still seen as a corrective pattern. Main focus is on 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.42. Rejection from there will turn the cross into medium term sideway pattern with a test on 122.36 low next. Though, sustained break of 150.42 will extend the rebound towards 61.8% retracement at 167.78.

GBP/JPY 4 Hours Chart

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

