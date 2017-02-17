<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.94; (P) 141.70; (R1) 142.15; More... Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. At this point, rise from 136.44 is seen as the second leg of the consolidation pattern from 148.42. Above 142.79 will target 144.77 first. Break of 144.77 will target a test on this 148.42 high. On the downside, below 140.67 minor support will turn bias back to the downside and extend the fall fro 144.77 through 138.53. In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are still seen as a corrective pattern. Main focus is on 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.42. Rejection from there will turn the cross into medium term sideway pattern with a test on 122.36 low next. Though, sustained break of 150.42 will extend the rebound towards 61.8% retracement at 167.78. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box