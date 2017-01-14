ActionForex.com
Jan 14 06:30 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook Print E-mail
GBPJPY Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 14 17 05:01 GMT

GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY's fall from 148.42 resumed last week and initial bias stays on the downside this week for 38.2% retracement of 122.36 to 148.42 at 138.46. Sustained trading below 138.46 will affirm the case that corrective rise from 122.36 has completed at 148.42 already. In that case, deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 132.31 and below. On the upside, break of 142.16 support turned resistance will turn bias to the upside for 145.38 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Upside is so far limited by 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.4 for setting the medium term range. At this point, we don't expect a break of 122.36 in near term and the corrective pattern would extend for a while.

In the longer term picture, while price actions from 122.36 would develop into a medium term correction, fall from 195.86 is still seen as resuming the down trend from 251.09 (2007 high). Hence, after the correction from 122.36 completes we'd expect another fall through 116.83 low.

GBP/JPY 4 Hours Chart

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBP/JPY Weekly Chart

GBP/JPY Monthly Chart

Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box
 

Latest in Technical Outlook
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Forex Brokers

Action Insight Newsletter
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.