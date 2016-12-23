<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2249; (P) 1.2313; (R1) 1.2350; More... GBP/USD's fall from 1.2774 continues day. Break of 1.2301 support confirms that corrective rise from 1.1946 has completed at 1.2774 already. Intraday bias stays on the downside for retesting 1.1946 first. Decisive break there will confirm larger down trend resumption. On the upside, above 1.2390 minor resistance will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline. In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7190 is seen as part of the down trend from 2.1161. There is no sign of medium term bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 1.2457 will target 100% projection at 0.9532. Overall, break of 1.3444 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box