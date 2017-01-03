<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2262; (P) 1.2324; (R1) 1.2405; More... Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.2200. Overall outlook is unchanged. That is, corrective rise from 1.1946 has completed at 1.2774. Recovery from 1.2200 should be limited 1.2509 resistance and bring fall resumption. Below 1.2200 will target a test on 1.1946 low. Decisive break there will confirm larger down trend resumption. In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7190 is seen as part of the down trend from 2.1161. There is no sign of medium term bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 1.2457 will target 100% projection at 0.9532. Overall, break of 1.3444 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box