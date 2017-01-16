<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2131; (P) 1.2182; (R1) 1.2243; More... GBP/USD's fall from 1.2774 resumed again by taking out 1.2036 and reaches as low as 1.1986 so far. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.1946 support. Decisive break there will confirm larger down trend resumption. Next near term target is 61.8% projection of 1.3444 to 1.1946 from 1.2774 at 1.1848 and then 100% projection at 1.1276. On the upside, break of 1.2342 resistance will invalidate our bearish view and extend the consolidation from 1.1946 with another rise before down trend resumption. In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7190 is seen as part of the down trend from 2.1161. There is no sign of medium term bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 1.2457 will target 100% projection at 0.9532. Overall, break of 1.3444 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box