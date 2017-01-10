ActionForex.com
Jan 10 15:25 GMT

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Jan 10 17 14:11 GMT

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2099; (P) 1.2185; (R1) 1.2246; More...

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.2774 is in progress for 1.1946 low. As noted before, corrective rise from 1.1946 has completed at 1.2774 and larger down trend is possibly resuming. This is supported by the rejection from 55 day EMA. Decisive break of 1.1946 will confirm this bearish case. Meanwhile, break of 1.2432 resistance will indicate that fall from 1.2774 is completed and correction from 1.1946 is extending with another rise.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7190 is seen as part of the down trend from 2.1161. There is no sign of medium term bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 1.2457 will target 100% projection at 0.9532. Overall, break of 1.3444 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.

GBP/USD 4 Hours Chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart

