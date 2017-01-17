<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1990; (P) 1.2037; (R1) 1.2089; More... GBP/USD's strong rebound and break of 1.2316 minor resistance suggests short term bottoming at 1.1986, ahead of 1.1946 key support level. And, fall from 1.2774 is likely completed too. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.2432 resistance first. Break will target 1.2774 again. Price actions from 1.1946 are viewed as a consolidation pattern. Thus, we'd expect strong resistance at 1.2774 to limit upside and bring down trend resumption eventually. In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7190 is seen as part of the down trend from 2.1161. There is no sign of medium term bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 1.2457 will target 100% projection at 0.9532. Overall, break of 1.3444 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box