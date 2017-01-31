<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2435; (P) 1.2517; (R1) 1.2570; More... GBP/USD breaches 1.2414 minor support briefly but quickly recovered. Intraday bias stays neutral first. Rise from 1.1986 is seen as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.1946. On the downside, firm break of 1.2414 minor support will argue that it's completed and turn bias to the downside for 1.1946 low. In case of another rise, we'd expect strong resistance at 1.2774 to limit upside and bring down trend resumption eventually. In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7190 is seen as part of the down trend from 2.1161. There is no sign of medium term bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 1.2457 will target 100% projection at 0.9532. Overall, break of 1.3444 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box