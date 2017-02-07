<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2430; (P) 1.2464; (R1) 1.2501; More... The break of 1.2411 minor support suggests that rebound from 1.1986 has completed at 1.2705 already. And, the whole consolidation pattern from 1.1946 low is possibly finished too. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for retesting 1.1946 low. On the upside, above 1.2486 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside. In case rebound from 1.1986 extends, we'd still expect strong resistance from 1.2774 resistance to limit upside. In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7190 is seen as part of the down trend from 2.1161. There is no sign of medium term bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 1.2457 will target 100% projection at 0.9532. Overall, break of 1.3444 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box