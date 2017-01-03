<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has tumbled again today after meeting resistance at 1.0490, bids at 1.0420-25 and 1.0400 were filled but buy orders are reported at 1.0380-85, 1.0365 and 1.0350 (sizeable with stops below), buying interest is tipped at 1.0320 and 1.0300. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0430, 1.0450 and 1.0485, sell orders are expected at 1.0500, 1.0525 and 1.0550-55, selling interest should emerge around 1.0585 and 1.0600. Option expires today include: 1.0250, 1.0400, 1.0450, 1.0500, 1.0510, 1.0600, 1.0670 and 1.0750. GBP: Cable slipped in London morning before finding support again at 1.2247 and recovered, offers are noted at 1.2305-10, 1.2330 and 1.2350, sell orders are reported at 1.2380-85 and 1.2400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2240-45, 1.2220-25 and 1.2200, buying interest is tipped at 1.2185, 1.2150 and further out at 1.2100. CHF: Dollar has surged again after finding support at 1.0210 earlier today, offers at 1.0260 and 1.0280 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0300 and 1.0320-25 (stops above), selling interest is tipped at 1.0350-60, 1.0380 and 1.0400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0250, 1.0210-20 and 1.0180-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0160 and 1.0140-45 (stops below). JPY: The greenback has rallied today and offers at 117.70-80, 118.00 and 118.25 were filled, however, sell orders are reported at 118.60-70 (stops above) and 119.00 (option barrier), selling interest is tipped at 119.20-30 and 119.50-60. On the downside, bids are seen at 117.70-75, 117.50 and 117.20-25 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 117.00, 116.70 and 116.40-45 (more stops below), buying interest should emerge around 116.30 and 116.00. A huge option strike at 115.00 (over 2 bln) will expire today NY cut.