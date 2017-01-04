<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency found good support at 1.0340 yesterday and rebounded, offers at 1.0420-30 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0450, 1.0480-85 and 1.0500, selling interest is tipped at 1.0525, 1.0550-55 and 1.0585, mixture of offers and stops is located at 1.0600. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0400, 1.0380-85 and 1.0365, buy orders are expected at 1.0345-50 and 1.0300 (related to large barrier). Option expires today include: 1.0300 (large), 1.0400 (over 3 bln) and 1.0700 (large). GBP: Cable has also rebounded after falling to 1.2199 yesterday, however, offers are still noted at 1.2300, 1.2330 and 1.2350, sell orders are reported at 1.2380-85 and 1.2400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2240-50, 1.2220-25 and 1.2200, buying interest is tipped at 1.2185, 1.2150 and further out at 1.2100. Option expires today include: 1.2250 and 1.2350. CHF: Dollar has retreated after surging to 1.0335 yesterday, offers are lowered to 1.0290-00, 1.0335 and 1.0350-60, selling interest is tipped at 1.0380 and 1.0400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0230, 1.0210-15 and 1.0180-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0160 and 1.0140-45 (stops below). JPY: The greenback ran into strong resistance at 118.61 and retreated, bids at 117.50 and 117.25 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 117.20 (stops below and 117.00, buying itnerest is tipped at 116.70, 116.40-45 and 116.00-10. On the upside, offers are seen at 118.00, 118.20-25 and 118.45-50, sell orders are expected at 118.80 and 119.00 (related to sizeable option barrier). Option expires today include: 115.00, 115.50 (large), 116.50 and 118.00 (large).