<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency retreated after rising to 1.0575 earlier today, offers are noted at 1.0575-85, 1.0600 and 1.0620, sell orders are reported at 1.0650 and 1.0680, selling interest is tipped at 1.0700, 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0520, 1.0500 and 1.0480, buy orders are reported at 1.0450, 1.0420 and 1.0400, buying interest should emerge around 1.0380-85, 1.0360-65 and 1.0345-50. GBP: Cable ran into strong resistance at 1.2363 and has retreated sharply in London morning, bids at 1.2300 and 1.2280 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.2265-70, 1.2250 and 1.2220, buying interest is tipped at 1.2200, 1.2185 and 1.2150, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2100. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2325-30, 1.2350-55 and 1.2365, sell orders are expected at 1.2380-85 and 1.2400, selling interest should emerge around 1.2450-60 and 1.2500. CHF: Dollar found support at 1.0151 and has rebounded, however, offers are still noted at 1.0210, 1.0240-50 (stops above) and 1.0270, sell orders are reported at 1.0290-00 and further out at 1.0335-45, selling interest is tipped at 1.0365, 1.0380 and 1.0400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0140-50 (stops below) and 1.0120, buy orders are expected at 1.0100, 1.0080 and 1.0050-60. JPY: The greenback slipped to 115.58 before rebounding in European morning, offers at 116.30 and 116.50-60 were filled but sell orders are reported at 116.80, 117.00 and 117.20-30, selling interest is tipped at 117.50, 117.80 and 118.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 115.50-55, 115.20 and 115.00, buy orders are expected at 114.80 and 114.50, buying interest should emerge around 114.30 and 114.00.