European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency maintained a firm undertone after yesterday's rally to 1.0615, offers are still noted at 1.0615-20, 1.0650 and 1.0680, sell orders are reported at 1.0700, 1.0730 and 1.0750, selling interest is tipped at 1.0775-80 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0550-60, 1.0520 and 1.0500, buy orders are expected at 1.0480, 1.0450 and 1.0420, buying interest should emerge around 1.0400, 1.0380-85 and 1.0365, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.0350. Option expires today include: 1.0500 (over 2 bln), 1.0600 (large), 1.0700 (over 2 bln), 1.0800 and 1.0850 (large). GBP: Cable retreated after rising to 1.2433 yesterday, offers are noted at 1.2400, 1.2430-35 and 1.2450, sell orders are reported at 1.2480 and 1.2500, selling interest is tipped at 1.2520 and 1.2550. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2350-60, 1.2320 and 1.2300, buy orders are expected at 1.2280 and 1.2265, buying interest should emerge around 1.2250, 1.2220 and 1.2200. CHF: Dollar has remained under pressure after yesterday's selloff to 1.0087, offers are lowered to 1.0130, 1.0160 and 1.0200, sell orders are reported at 1.0220 and 1.0240-50 (stops above) and 1.0265, selling interest is tipped at 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0080, 1.0050 and 1.0030, buy orders are expected at 1.0000, 0.9980 and 0.9960, buying interest should emerge around 0.9930 and 0.9900. JPY: The greenback rebounded after falling to 115.07 earlier today, however, offers are still noted at 116.50, 116.80 and 117.00, sell orders are reported at 117.20-30 and 117.50, selling interest is tipped at 117.80 and 118.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 116.00, 115.75-80 and 115.50, buy orders are expected at 115.20, 115.00 and 114.80, buying interest should emerge around 114.50, 114.30 and 114.00. Option expires today include: 115.00 (over 1 bln), 116.00 (large), 117.00, 117.25 and 118.00 (large).