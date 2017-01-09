<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency retreated after rising briefly to 1.0623 on Friday, offers are noted at 1.0560-65, 1.0585 and 1.0600-05, sell orders are reported at 1.0620 and 1.0650, selling interest is tipped at 1.0680, 1.0700 and 1.0730. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0520, 1.0500 and 1.0480, buy orders are expected at 1.0450, 1.0420 and 1.0400, buying interest should emerge around 1.0380-85, 1.0365 and 1.0350. GBP: Cable opened lower earlier today and has tumbled again after last week's selloff from 1.2433, bids at 1.2220, 1.2200, 1.2165, 1.2150 and 1.2130 were filled but some buy orders are still noted at 1.2100, 1.2080-85 and 1.2050, buying interest is tipped 1.2030 and 1.2000. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2190-00, 1.2220 and 1.2250, sell orders are expected at 1.2280 and 1.2300, selling interest should emerge around 1.2320 and 1.2350. CHF: Dollar edged higher after staging a rebound from Friday's low at 1.0087, however, offers are still noted at 1.0200, 1.0220 and 1.0260, sell orders are reported at 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0160, 1.0130 and 1.0100, buy orders are expected at 1.0080 and 1.0050, buying interest should emerge around 1.0030 and 1.0000. JPY: The greenback has eased after staging a strong rebound from 115.07 to 117.53, bids at 117.00 were filled but buy orders are noted at 116.80, 116.50 and 116.00, buying interest is tipped at 115.75-80 and 115.50. On the upside, offers are seen at 117.50-55, 117.80 and 118.00, selling interest should emerge around 118.20 and 118.50.