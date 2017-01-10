<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency rebounded after finding support at 1.0511 yesterday, however, offers are still noted at 1.0630 and 1.0650 and 1.0600-05, sell orders are reported at 1.0680, 1.0700 and 1.0730, selling interest is tipped at 1.0750, 1.0780 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0565-70, 1.0550 and 1.0500-10 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 1.0480, 1.0450, 1.0420 and 1.0400, buying interest should emerge around 1.0380-85, 1.0365 and 1.0350. GBP: Cable has fallen again in London morning, however, bids are still noted at 1.2100, 1.2080-85 and 1.2050, buy orders are reported at 1.2030 and 1.2000, buying interest is tipped at 1.1980 and 1.1950. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2155-60, 1.2180 and 1.2200, sell orders are expected at 1.2220 and 1.2250, selling interest is tipped at 1.2280 and 1.2300. CHF: Dollar retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0198, offers are lowered to 1.0140-50, 1.0170 and 1.0200, sell orders are reported at 1.0220 and 1.0260, selling interest is tipped at 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0100 and 1.0080, buying interest should emerge around 1.0050, 1.0030 and 1.0000. JPY: The greenback recovered after holding above support at 115.07, bids are now noted at 115.50, 115.20 and 115.00, buy orders are reported at 114.80 and 114.50, buying interest is tipped at 114.30 and 114.00. On the upside, offers are lowered to 116.00, 116.20 and 116.50, sell orders are expected at 116.75-80, 117.00 and 117.20, selling interest should emerge around 117.50-55, 117.80 and 118.00.