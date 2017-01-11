<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency recovered from intra-day low of 1.0536 but offers are still noted at 1.0580, 1.0600 and 1.0620-25, sell orders are reported at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700, selling interest is tipped at 1.0725-30 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0535, 1.0520 and 1.0500, buy orders are expected at 1.0480 and 1.0450, buying interest should emerge around 1.0420 and 1.0400. GBP: Cable met resistance just below 1.2200 and retreated today, offers are noted at 1.2180, 1.2200 and 1.2220, sell orders are reported at 1.2250, 1.2250 and 1.2300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2145, 1.2125-30 and 1.2100, buy orders are expected at 1.2080-85 and 1.2050, buying interest is tipped at 1.2030 and 1.2000. CHF: Dollar eased from 1.0183 but offers are still noted at 1.0185, 1.0200 and 1.0220, sell orders are reported at 1.0260, 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0145-50, 1.0130 and 1.0100, buy orders are expected at 1.0080 and 1.0050, buying interest is tipped at 1.0030 and 1.0000. JPY: The greenback traded narrowly and further sideways trading is in store, offers are noted at 116.20-25, 116.50 and 116.80, sell orders are reported at 117.00, 117.20 and 117.50-55, selling interest is tipped at 117.80 and 118.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 115.75-80, 115.50 and 115.20, buy orders are expected at 115.00, 114.80 and 114.50, buying interest should emerge around 114.30 and 114.00.