European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency rallied after finding good support at 1.0454, offers at 1.0600, 1.0620-25 and 1.0650 were filled but sell orders are reported at 1.0680, 1.0700 and 1.0725-30, selling interest is tipped at 1.0750, 1.0785 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0620, 1.0600 and 1.0580, buy orders are expected at 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500, buying interest should emerge around 1.0480 and 1.0450. GBP: Cable also rallied to 1.2317 before easing, offers are still noted at 1.2325-30, 1.2360 and 1.2380, selling interest is tipped at 1.2400, 1.2430 and 1.2450. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2250, 1.2230 and 1.2200, buy orders are expected at 1.2180, 1.2165 and 1.2150, buying interest should emerge around 1.2125-30 and 1.2100. CHF: Dollar ran into strong resistance at 1.0248 yesterday and tumbled, bids at 1.0145-50, 1.0130, 1.0100 and 1.0080 were filled but buy orders are reported at 1.0050 and 1.0030, mixture of bids and stops is located at 0.9990-1.0000. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0090-00, 1.0130 and 1.0150-60, sell orders are expected at 1.0180 and 1.0200, selling interest is tipped at 1.0220, 1.0260-70 and 1.0300. JPY: The greenback dropped sharply from yesterday's high of 116.87, bids at 115.00, 114.80, 114.50, 114.30 and 114.00 were filled but some buy orders are noted at 113.80, 113.50 and 113.20-25, buying interest is tipped at 113.00, 112.85 and 112.65, mixture of bids and stops is located at 112.50. On the upside, offers are lowered to 114.60, 114.80 and 115.00, sell orders are expected at 115.20, 115.50 and 115.80, selling interest should emerge around 1167.00, 116.20-25 and 116.50.