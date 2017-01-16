<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency traded lower after retreating from last week's high of 1.0685, however, bids are still noted at 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550, buy orders are reported at 1.0520 and 1.5000, buying interest is tipped at 1.0480 and 1.0450. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0630, 1.0650 nd 1.0680, sell orders are expected at 1.0700, 1.0725-30 and 1.0750, selling interest should emerge around 1.0785 and 1.0800. GBP: Cable opened sharply lower, however, sterling found some support just below 1.1995-00 level and rebounded, bids are still noted at 1.0200, 1.0975-80 and 1.0950, buy orders are reported at 1.0930 and 1.0900, buying interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0850. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2100, 1.2130 and 1.2150, sell orders are expected at 1.2175-80, 1.2200 and 1.2225-30, selling interest should emerge around 1.2250, 1.2280 and 1.2300. CHF: Dollar rebounded after marginal fall to 1.0043 on Friday, however, offers are still noted at 1.0140-50, 1.0170 and 1.0200, sell orders are reported at 1.0220, 1.0260-70 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0085-90, 1.0070 and 1.0040-45, buying interest is tipped at 1.0020 and 0.9990-1.0000. JPY: The greenback also recovered after brief fall to 113.63, however, offers are still noted at 114.60, 114.80 and 115.00, sell orders are reported at 115.20, 115.50 and 115.80, selling interest is tipped at 116.00, 116.20-25 and 116.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.75-80, 113.50 and 113.20-25, buy orders are expected at 113.00, 112.85 and 112.65, buying interest should emerge around 112.50, 112.20 and 112.00.