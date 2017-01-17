<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency rallied after finding support at 1.0579, however, offers are still noted at 1.0680, 1.0700 and 1.0725-30, sell orders are reported at 1.0750, 1.0785 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0625-30, 1.0600 and 1.0580, buy orders are expected at 1.0565 and 1.0550, buying interest should emerge around 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable also rebounded on dollar's broad-based weakness, offers at 1.2150 and 1.2175-80 were filled but sell orders are reported at 1.2200, 1.2225-30 and 1.2250, selling interest is tipped at 1.2280 and 1.2300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2100, 1.2080 and 1.2050-60, buy orders are expected at 1.2030 and 1.2000, buying interest should emerge around 1.1975-80, 1.1950 and 1.1930, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.1900. CHF: Dollar tumbled after meeting resistance at 1.0137, bids at 1.0070-80 and 1.0040-45 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.0020 and 0.9990-1.0000. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0080, 1.0100 and 1.0125-35, sell orders are expected at 1.0150, 1.0170 and 1.0200, selling interest is tipped at 1.0220, 1.0260-70 and 1.0300. JPY: The greenback has dropped again today, bids at 113.65, 113.50 and 113.20-25 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 113.00, 112.85 and 112.65, buying interest is tipped at 112.50, 112.20 and 112.00, fresh demand is located at 111.80 and 111.50. On the upside, offers are lowered to 113.50, 113.80 and 114.00, sell orders are expected at 114.30, 114.60 and 114.80, selling interest should emerge around 115.00, 115.20 and 115.50.