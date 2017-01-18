<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency traded sideways after yesterday's rally on dollar's broad-based weakness, offers are noted at 1.0705, 1.0720-25 and 1.0750, sell orders are reported at 1.0785 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0675, 1.0660 and 1.0625-30, buy orders are expected at 1.0600 and 1.0580, buying interest is tipped at 1.0565 and 1.0550, fresh demand is located around 1.0520 and 1.0500. Option expires today include: 1.0550 (1 bln), 1.0640 (large), 1.0650, 1.0655 (large) and 1.0700 (large). GBP: Cable retreated after rising to 1.2416, however, bids are still noted at 1.2300, 1.2280-85 and 1.2250, buy orders are reported at 1.2230 and 1.2200, buying interest is tipped at 1.2185, 1.2150 and 1.2100. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2350-60, 1.2380 and 1.2400, sell orders are expected at 1.2420 and 1.2450, selling interest should emerge around 1.2475-80 and 1.2500. Option expires today include: 1.2000, 1.2200, 1.2250, 1.2300 and 1.2400. CHF: Dollar has remained under pressure, offers are still noted at 1.0050-60, 1.0080 and 1.0100, sell orders are reported at 1.0125-35, 1.0150 and 1.0170, selling interest is tipped at 1.0200, 1.0220 and 1.0260-70. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9995-00, 0.9980 and 0.9950, buy orders are expected at 0.9920-30 and 0.9900. JPY: The greenback rebounded after falling to 112.57, however, offers are still noted at 113.50, 113.80 and 114.00, sell orders are expected at 114.30, 114.60 and 114.80, selling interest should emerge around 115.00, 115.20 and 115.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.20, 113.00 and 112.80, buy orders are expected at 112.65, 112.50 and 112.20, buying interest is tipped at 112.00, 111.80 and 111.50. Option expires today include: 113.35, 114.00 (large), 114.10 and 114.15.