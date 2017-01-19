ActionForex.com
Jan 19 12:36 GMT

European Session: Orders and Options Watch Print E-mail
Jan 19 17 12:00 GMT

European Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency found support at 1.0622 and has recovered in European morning, however, offers are still noted at 1.0685, 1.0700 and 1.0720-25, sell orders are reported at 1.0750, 1.0785 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0625-30, 1.0600 and 1.0580, buy orders are expected at 1.0565 and 1.0550, buying interest is tipped at 1.0520 and 1.0500.

GBP: Cable has rebounded in London morning, however, offers are still noted at 1.2360, 1.2380 and 1.2400, sell orders are reported at 1.2420 and 1.2450, selling interest is tipped at 1.2475-80 and 1.2500. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2280, 1.2250 and 1.2230, buy orders are expected at 1.2200 and 1.2185, buying interest should emerge around 1.2150 and 1.2100-10.

CHF: Dollar recovered after holding above support at 0.9996, however, offers are still noted at 1.0080-85, 1.0100 and 1.0130, sell orders are reported at 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0030, 1.0000 and 0.9980, buying interest should emerge around 0.9950, 0.9920-30 and 0.9900.

JPY: The greenback has eased after faltering below 115.00, offers are still noted at 115.00, 115.20 and 115.35, sell orders are reported at 115.50, 115.80 and 116.00, selling interest is tipped at 116.30 and 116.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 114.50, 114.20 and 114.00, buy orders are expected at 113.85, 113.55-60 and 113.20, buying interest should emerge around 113.00, 112.80 and 112.65, mixture of bids and stops is located at 112.50.
 

