European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency found support at 1.0589 and has rebounded, however, offers are still noted at 1.0695-00 and 1.0720-25, sell orders are reported at 1.0750, 1.0785 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0625-30, 1.0600 and 1.0580, buy orders are expected at 1.0565 and 1.0550, buying interest is tipped at 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable has retreated in London morning, bids at 1.2320-25 and 1.2300 were filled but buy orders are reported at 1.2280, 1.2250 and 1.2230, buying interest is tipped at 1.2200, 1.2185 and 1.2150, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2100. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2360, 1.2380 and 1.2400, sell orders are expected at 1.2420, 1.2450 and 1.2475-80, selling interest should emerge around 1.2500, 1.2520 and 1.2550. CHF: Dollar has recovered in European morning, however, offers are still noteds at 1.0100 and 1.0120-30, sell orders are reported at 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0030-35 and 1.0000-05 (stops below 0.9995), buy orders are expected at 0.9980 and 0.9950, buying interest should emerge around 0.9920-30 and 0.9900. JPY: The greenback found support just above 114.50 and recovered, bids are still noted at 114.50, 114.20 and 114.00, buyers are awaiting at 113.85, 113.55-60 and 113.20, buying interest should emerge around 113.00, 112.80 and 112.65, mixture of bids and stops is located at 112.50. On the upside, offers are seen at 115.20, 115.35 and 115.55-60, sell orders are expected at 115.80, 116.00 and 116.30, selling interest is tipped at 116.50, 116.80 and 117.00.