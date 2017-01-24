<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has eased after rising to 1.0773, offers are noted at 1.0760, 1.0780 and 1.0800, sell orders are reported at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0720, 1.0700 and 1.0680, buy orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buying interest should emerge around 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550. Option expires today include: 1.0700 (over 1.5 bln) and 1.0725 (large). GBP: Cable met resistance at 1.2546 and offers are still noted at 1.2535, 1.2550 and 1.2585, sell orders are reported at 1.2600, 1.2630 and 1.2650, selling interest is tipped at 1.2675-80 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2435, 1.2420 and 1.2400, buy orders are expected at 1.2375-80, 1.2350 and 1.2320-25, buying interest should emerge around 1.2300, 1.2280 and 1.2250. CHF: Dollar recovered after marginal fall to 0.9960, however, offers are still noted at 1.0010-20 and 1.0135-40, selling interest should emerge around 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9960, 0.9930 and 0.9900, buy orders are reported at 0.9880 and 0.9850. JPY: The greenback also bounced off low of 112.52 against yen, however, offers are still noted at 113.50, 113.65 and 113.80, sell orders are reported at 114.00, 114.20 and 114.50, selling interest is tipped at 114.80, 115.00 and 115.20, sellers are awaiting at 115.35 and 115.55-60. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.00, 112.80 and 112.65, buy orders are expected at 112.50, 112.30 and 112.00, buying interest should emerge around 111.80 and 111.50. Option expires today include: 112.00 (large), 113.00 (large), 113.60 and 114.00 (near 1 bln).