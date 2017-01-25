<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency bounced off intra-day low of 1.0711 but offers are still noted at 1.0740, 1.0760 and 1.0780, sell orders are reported at 1.0800, 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0700-10 and 1.0680, buy orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buying interest should emerge around 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550. GBP: Cable has maintained a firm undertone but offers are still noted at 1.2550 and 1.2585, sell orders are reported at 1.2600 and 1.2630, selling interest is tipped at 1.2650, 1.2675-80 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2480-85, 1.2450 and 1.2420, buy orders are expected at 1.2400, 1.2375-80, 1.2350 and 1.2320-25, buying interest should emerge around 1.2300, 1.2280 and 1.2250. CHF: Although met resistance at 1.0026 and has eased, offers are still noted at 1.0020 and 1.0135-40, selling interest should emerge around 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9960-70, 0.9930 and 0.9900, buy orders are reported at 0.9880 and 0.9850. JPY: The greenback retreated after meeting resistance at 114.00, offers are noted at 113.80-85, 114.00 and 114.20, sell orders are reported at 114.50, 114.80 and 115.00, selling interest is tipped at 115.20, 115.50 and 115.80, mixture of offers and stops is located at 116.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.20-30, 113.00 and 112.80, buy orders are expected at 112.65, 112.50 and 112.30, buying interest should emerge around 112.00, 111.80 and 111.50.