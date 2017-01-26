<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency remained locked within recent range, offers are still noted at 1.0765, 1.0780 and 1.0800, sell orders are reported at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0720, 1.0700 and 1.0680, buy orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buying interest should emerge around 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550. GBP: Cable has continued heading north ahead of UK GDP data, offers at 1.2630 and 1.2650 were filled, however, sell orders are reported at 1.2675-80 and 1.2700, selling interest is tipped at 1.2725-30 and 1.2750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2625, 1.2600 and 1.2580, buy orders are expected at 1.2550, 1.2520 and 1.2480-90 (stops below), buyers are noted at 1.2450, 1.2420 and 1.2400. CHF: Dollar met resistance just above 1.0000 level and has retreated again, offers are still noted at 1.0005, 1.0020 and 1.0135-40, selling interest should emerge around 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9960-65, 0.9930 and 0.9900, buy orders are reported at 0.9880 and 0.9850. JPY: The greenback continued finding good support above 113.00 level and has rebounded again, however, offers are noted at 113.80-85, 114.00 and 114.20, sell orders are reported at 114.50, 114.80 and 115.00, selling interest is tipped at 115.20, 115.50 and 115.80, mixture of offers and stops is located at 116.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.50, 113.30 and 113.00-05, buy orders are expected at 112.80, 112.65, 112.50 and 112.30, buying interest should emerge around 112.00, 111.80 and 111.50.