European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency found good support at 1.0620 and staged a strong rebound, however, offers are still noted at 1.0730, 1.0750 and 1.0765, sell orders are reported at 1.0780 and 1.0800, selling interest is tipped at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0680, 1.0655-60 and 1.0625-30, buy orders are expected at 1.0600 and 1.0580, buying interest should emerge around 1.0565 and 1.0550. GBP: Cable also dropped again after meeting resistance at 1.2519, offers are still noted at 1.2520, 1.2550 and 1.2565, sell orders are reported at 1.0280, 1.2600 and 1.2630, selling interest is tipped at 1.2660, 1.2680 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids at 1.2475-80, 1.2450 and 1.2430 were filled but buy orders are seen at 1.2400 and 1.2380, buying interest should emerge around 1.2365 and 1.2350. CHF: Dollar has remained under pressure after falling to 0.9933, however, bids are still noted at 0.9930, 0.9900 and 0.9880, buy orders are reported at 0.9850, 0.9830 and 0.9800. On the upside, offers are seen at 0.9970-80, 1.0000 and 1.0030, sell orders are expected at 1.0050, 1.0080 and 1.0100, selling interest is tipped at 1.0135-40, 1.0160 and 1.0180. JPY: The greenback found support at 113.24 and recovered, however, offers are still noted at 114.00, 114.30 and 114.50, sell orders are reported at 114.80, 115.00 and 115.30-35, selling interest is tipped at 115.50, 115.65 and 115.80, mixture of offers and stops is located at 116.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.20 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.80-85 and 112.50, buying interest should emerge around 112.30 and 112.00.