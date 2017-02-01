<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency traded with a firm undertone but offers are still noted at 1.0800, 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, sell orders are reported at 1.0885 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0770, 1.0750 and 1.0720, buy orders are expected at 1.0700, 1.0680 and 1.0655-60, buying interest is tipped at 1.0625-30, 1.0600 and 1.0580. GBP: Cable has risen again after brief pullback to 1.2543, offers at 1.2600 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.2630 and 1.2660, selling interest is tipped at 1.2680 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2540-45, 1.2520 and 1.2500, buy orders are expected at 1.2475-80, 1.2450 and 1.2400-10, buying interest should emerge around 1.2380, 1.2365 and 1.2350. CHF: Dollar recovered after falling to 0.9861 but offers are still noted at 0.9930, 0.9970-80 and 1.0000, sell orders are reported at 1.0030 and 1.0050, selling interest is tipped at 1.0080, 1.0100 and 1.0135-40. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9880, 0.9850-60 and 0.9825-30, buying interest should emerge around 0.9800 and 0.9770. JPY: The greenback rebounded after holding above 112.00 level, offers at 112.60, 112.80, 113.00 and 113.50 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 113.65, 113.80 and 114.00, selling interest is tipped at 114.30, 114.50 and 114.80, sellers are awaiting at 115.00, 115.30-35 and 115.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.20, 113.00 and 112.80-85, buy orders are expected at 112.50, 112.30 and 112.00.