European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has retreated after rising to 1.0829 yesterday, bids at 1.0780 and 1.0760 were filled but buy orders are reported at 1.0730, 1.0700 and 1.0680, buying interest is tipped at 1.0655-60, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600. On the upside, offers are now seen at 1.0770-80, 1.0800-05 and 1.0820-30 (stops above), sell orders are expected at 1.0850-55, 1.0885 and 1.0900. GBP: Cable remained under pressure after yesterday's selloff, however, bids are still noted at 1.2500, 1.2485 and 1.2450, buy orders are reported at 1.2430 and 1.2400. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2560, 1.2580 and 1.2600, sell orders are expected at 1.2620, 1.2650 and 1.2680, selling interest should emerge around 1.2700-05, 1.2725-30 and 1.2750. CHF: Dollar staged a strong rebound after holding above support at 0.9861, however, offers are still noted at 0.9955-60 (stops above) and 0.9980, sell orders are reported at 1.0000, 1.0030 and 1.0050, selling interest is tipped at 1.0080, 1.0100 and 1.0135-40. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9915-20, 0.9900 and 0.9860-70 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 0.9850 and 0.9825-30, buying interest should emerge around 0.9800 and 0.9770. JPY: The greenback also rebounded against yen, offers at 112.65, 113.00 and 113.20 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 113.25, 113.50 and 113.80, selling interest is tipped at 114.00, 114.30 and 114.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.80, 112.45-50 and 112.20-25, buy orders are expected at 112.00 and 111.85, buying interest is tipped at 111.50 and 111.00.