European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency retreated after faltering below 1.0800, however, bids are still noted at 1.0730, 1.0700 and 1.0680, buy orders are reported at 1.0655-60, 1.0630 and 1.0600. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0780-80, 1.0800 (strong with stops above) and 1.0830, selling interest is tipped at 1.0850-55, 1.0885 and 1.0900. Option expires today include: 1.0600, 1.0605, 1.0650 (1 bln), 1.0700 (large), 1.0780 (over 1 bln) and 1.0950 (large). GBP: Cable has remained under pressure but bids are still noted at 1.2445-50, 1.2420 and 1.2400, buy orders are reported at 1.2380, 1.2350 and 1.2300. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2485, 1.2500 and 1.2520, sell orders are expected at 1.2550-60, 1.2580 and 1.2600, selling interest should emerge around 1.2620 and 1.2650. Option expires today include: 1.2565, 1.2570 and 1.2600. CHF: Dollar found support just above 0.9900 and has recovered, however, offers are still noted at 0.9950, 0.9970 and 0.9990-00, sell orders are reported at 1.0020 and 1.0045 (stops above) selling interest is tipped at 1.0075-80 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9905-10, 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 0.9825-30 and 0.9800. JPY: The greenback slipped from Friday's high of 113.49, offers are noted at 112.80-85 and 113.00, sell orders are reported at 113.20 and 113.50, selling interest is tipped at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.20-25, 112.00 and 111.80, buy orders are expected at 1111.65 and 111.50, buying interest should emerge around 111.30 and 111.00. Option expires today include: 112.00 (large), 112.50, 114.00 (large) and 115.00.