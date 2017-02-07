<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: Euro's decline has accelerated today, bids at 1.0700-10 and 1.0680 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.0655-60 and 1.0630, buying interest should emerge around 1.0600, 1.0570 and 1.0550. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0690-00, 1.0725-30 and 1.0750, sellers are awaiting at 1.0775-80 and 1.0800 (strong with stops above), sell orders are expected at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0885 and 1.0900. GBP: Cable also dropped today on dollar's broad-based strength, bids at 1.2420, 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2350 were filled but buy orders are reported at 1.2325-30 and 1.2300, buying interest is tipped at 1.2270 and 1.2250. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2375-80, 1.2400 and 1.2425-30, sell orders are expected at 1.2450, 1.2485 and 1.2500, selling interest should emerge around 1.2520, 1.2550-60, 1.2580 and 1.2600. CHF: Dollar has rallied after holding above 0.9900 level, offers at 0.9960-70 and 0.9990-00 were filled but sell orders are reported at 1.0020 and 1.0045 (stops above) selling interest is tipped at 1.0075-80 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are raised to 0.9970, 0.9930-35 and 0.9900-05, buy orders are expected at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below), buying interest should emerge around 0.9825-30 and 0.9800. JPY: The greenback also rebounded but cross-buying in yen limited dollar's upside somewhat, offers are still noted at 112.50, 112.80-85 and 113.00, sell orders are reported at 113.20 and 113.50, selling interest is tipped at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.00-10 and 111.60-70, buy orders are expected at 111.50, 111.30 and 111.00.