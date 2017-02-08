<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: Euro met resistance at 1.0706 and has fallen again, suggesting recent decline is still in progress, offers are noted at 1.0680-85, 1.0700-05 and 1.0730, sell orders are reported at 1.0750 and 1.0780-85, selling interest is tipped at 1.0800 with stops above. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0625-30 (stops below 1.0620), 1.0600 and 1.0580, buy orders are expected at 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable staged a strong rebound after falling to 1.2347 yesterday, offers at 1.2400, 1.2425-30, 1.2450, 1.2485 and 1.2500 were filled but sell orders are noted at 1.2520-25, 1.2550-55 and 1.2580, selling interest is tipped at 1.2600, 1.2630 and 1.2650, sellers are awaiting at 1.2685 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2475, 1.2450 and 1.2430, buy orders are expected at 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50, buying interest should emerge around 1.2320 and 1.2300. CHF: Dollar found support at 0.9955 and has rebounded, however, offers are still noted at 1.0000-05, 1.0020 and 1.0045 (stops above), selling interest is tipped at 1.0075-80 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9955-65, 0.9930-35 and 0.9900-05, buy orders are expected at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below), buying interest should emerge around 0.9825-30 and 0.9800. JPY: The greenback remained confined within near term established range,offers are still noted at 112.50-55, 112.80-85 and 113.00, sell orders are reported at 113.20 and 113.50, selling interest is tipped at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.00-10, 111.80 and 111.65, buy orders are expected at 111.50, 111.30 and 111.00.