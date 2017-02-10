<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has slipped again in European morning, however, bids are still noted at 1.0625-30, 1.0600 and 1.0580, buying interest should emerge around 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0665, 1.0680 and 1.0700-05, sell orders are expected at 1.0730 and 1.0750. GBP: Cable has traded lower in London morning after retreating from 1.2582, bids at 1.2540-45, 1.2520-25 and 1.2500 were filled, however, buy orders are reported at 1.2450, 1.2430 and 1.2400, buying interest is tipped at 1.2380, 1.2345-50 and 1.2320, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2300. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2500, 1.2525-30 and 1.2550-55, sell orders are expected at 1.2580 and 1.2600, selling interest should emerge around 1.2630 and 1.2650. CHF: Dollar has maintained a firm undertone after yesterday's rise, offers at 1.0005 and 1.0020 were filled but sellers are noted at 1.0045 (stops above), 1.0075-80 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0015, 1.0000 and 0.9970-75, buy orders are expected at 0.9950, 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below), buyers are awaiting at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below), buying interest should emerge around 0.9825-30 and 0.9800. JPY: The greenback has eased after rising to 113.86, offers are still noted at 113.85, 114.00 and 114.20, sell orders are reported at 114.50, 114.75 and 115.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.50, 113.20 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.80, 112.50 and further out around 112.00.