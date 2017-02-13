<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency continued finding support just above 1.0600 level and has recovered in European morning, offers are still noted at 1.0655-65 and 1.0680, sell orders are reported at 1.0700-05, 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0600 and 1.0580, buying interest should emerge around 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable also rebounded today, offers at 1.2470-75 and 1.2500 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.2525-30, 1.2550-55 and 1.2580, selling interest is tipped at 1.2600, 1.2630 and 1.2650. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2470-75, 1.2450 and 1.2430, buy orders are expected at 1.2400 and 1.2380, buying interest should emerge around 1.2345-50 and 1.2320, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2300. CHF: Dollar retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0063, however, bids are seen at 1.0015, 1.0000 and 0.9970-75, buy orders are expected at 0.9950, 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below), buyers are awaiting at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below). On the upside, offers remain at 1.0060-70 and 1.0090-95, sell orders are reported at 1.0120-25 (stops above) and 1.0150. JPY: The greenback has retreated after surging to 114.17, offers are still noted at 114.00 and 114.20, sell orders are reported at 114.50, 114.75 and 115.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.35-40, 113.20 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.85 (stops below), 112.50 and further out around 112.00.