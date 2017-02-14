<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency recovered after finding support at 1.0591, however, offers are still noted at 1.0650-60 and 1.0680, sell orders are reported at 1.0700-05, 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0600-05 and 1.0580, buying interest should emerge around 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable has dropped in London morning on UK data, bids at 1.24700-75 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.2450 and 1.2430, buyers are awaiting at 1.2400 and 1.2380, buying interest should emerge around 1.2345-50 and 1.2320, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2300.

On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2500-10, 1.2535-40 and 1.2550 (stops above), sell orders are expected at 1.2580 and 1.2600, selling interest is tipped at 1.2630 and 1.2650. CHF: Dollar retreated after rising to 1.0069 yesterday, however, bids are seen at 1.0015, 1.0000 and 0.9970-75, buy orders are expected at 0.9950, 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below), buyers are awaiting at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below). On the upside, offers remain at 1.0065-70 and 1.0090-95, sell orders are reported at 1.0120-25 (stops above) and 1.0150. JPY: The greenback found support at 113.26 and recovered, however, offers are still noted at 113.60, 113.80 and 114.00, sell orders are reported at 114.20 and 114.50, selling interest is tipped at 114.75 and 115.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.20-25 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.80-85 (stops below), 112.50 and further out around 112.00.