European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency continued edging higher after staging a strong rebound from 1.0522, offers at 1.0625-35 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700-05, selling interest is tipped at 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0600, 1.0585 and 1.0550, buy orders are expected at 1.0520 and 1.0500, buying interest should emerge around 1.0485, 1.0450 and 1.0430. GBP: Cable has surged again today after yesterday's rebound from 1.2383, offers at 1.2500 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest is tipped at 1.2580 and 1.2600. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.2465, 1.2450 and 1.2430, buying interest should emerge around 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50. CHF: Dollar has slipped again in European morning, bids at 1.0030 and 1.0015 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.0000, 0.9970-75 and 0.9950, buying interest should emerge around 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below). On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0030, 1.0050-55 and 1.0075-80, sell orders are expected at 1.0100 and 1.0120-25 (stops above), selling interest is tipped at 1.0150, 1.0170 and 1.0195-00. JPY: The greenback remained under pressure after yesterday's selloff, bids at 113.65 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 113.50, 113.20 and 113.00, buying interest is tipped at 112.80 and 112.50. On the upside, offers are now seen at 114.00-05, 114.20 and 114.35, sell orders are expected at 114.50, 114.75-80 and 115.00 (stops above), selling interest should emerge around 115.20 and 115.50 (stops above).