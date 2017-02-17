<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

European Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency has eased today but sell orders are still noted at 1.0680 and 1.0700-05, selling interest is tipped at 1.0730 and 1.0750, offers are reported at 1.0780 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0630, 1.0600 and 1.0585, buy orders are expected at 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500, buying interest should emerge around 1.0485, 1.0450 and 1.0430.

GBP: Cable dropped in London morning, bids at 1.2465, 1.2450 and 1.2430 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2450-60,n 1.2500 and 1.2520, sell orders are expected at 1.2550, 1.2580 and 1.2600.

CHF: Dollar has rebounded today but offers are still noted at 1.0005-10, 1.0030 and 1.0060, sell orders are reported at 1.0085 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9965 and 0.9950, buy orders are expected at 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below).

JPY: The greenback has fallen again in European morning, bids at 113.20 and 113.00 were filled but buying interest is tipped at 112.80 and 112.50. On the upside, offers are lowered to 113.20-25, 113.50 and 113.80, sell orders are expected at 114.00-05, 114.20 and 114.35, sellers are awaiting at 114.50, 114.75-80 and 115.00 (stops above), selling interest should emerge around 115.20 and 115.50 (stops above).