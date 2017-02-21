<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has dropped again today, bids at 1.0565 and 1.0550 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.0520, 1.0500 and 1.0480-85, buying interest is tipped at 1.0450, 1.0430 and 1.0400. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0590-00, 1.0620 and 1.0635, sell orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700-05. GBP: Cable also retreat in London morning, however, bids are still noted at 1.2415, 1.2400 and 1.2380 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 1.2345-50, 1.2330 and 1.2300. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2450-60, 1.2480-85 and 1.2500, sell orders are expected at 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest is tipped at 1.2580 and 1.2600. CHF: Dollar has surged again today, offers at 1.0045, 1.0060 and 1.0080-85 were filled, however, sell orders are reported at 1.0100 and 1.0130, selling interest is tipped at 1.0150, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0050, 1.0020 and 1.0000, buy orders are expected at 0.9965 and 0.9950, buying interest should emerge around 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below). JPY: The greenback has rebounded today and offers at 113.25-30 and 113.60-65 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 113.80-85, 114.00-05 and 114.20, selling interest is tipped at 114.35 and 114.50. On the downside, bids are raised to 113.20 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.80 and 112.50, buying interest should emerge around 112.30 and 112.00.