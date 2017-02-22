<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has dropped again today, bids at 1.0520 and 1.0500 were filled but buy orders are reported at 1.0480-85, 1.0450 and 1.0430, buying interest is tipped at 1.0400 and 1.0370. On the upside, offers are now seen at 1.0520, 1.0550 and 1.0580, sell orders are expected at 1.0600 and 1.0620, selling interest should emerge around 1.0635 and 1.0650. Option expires today include: 1.0500 and 1.0600. GBP: Cable met resistance at 1.2508 and has retreated quite sharply on UK data, bids at 1.2480, 1.2465 and 1.2450 were filled but buy orders are still noted 1.2415-20 and 1.2400, buying interest is tipped at 1.2380 and 1.2345-50. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2475-85, 1.2500 an 1.2520, sell orders are expected at 1.2550, 1.2575-80 and 1.2600. CHF: Dollar has surged again today, however, offers are still noted at 1.0130 and 1.0150, selling interest is tipped at 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0075-80, 1.0050-60 and 1.0020, buy orders are expected at 1.0000, 0.9965 and 0.9950, buying interest should emerge around 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below). JPY: The greenback has slipped in European morning, bids at 113.40 and 113.20 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 113.00 (stops below), 112.80 and 112.50, buying interest is tipped at 112.30 and 112.00. On the upside, offers are seen at 113.50, 113.80-85 and 114.00-05, sell orders are expected at 114.20 and 114.35, selling interest should emerge around 114.50 and 114.70-75. Option expires today include: 114.00 and 115.00.