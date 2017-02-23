<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

European Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency rebounded after falling to 1.0493 yesterday, however, offers are still noted at 1.0580, 1.0600 and 1.0620, selling interest is tipped at 1.0635 and 1.0650. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0530, 1.0500 and 1.0480-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0450 and 1.0430, buying interest should emerge around 1.0400 and 1.0370.

GBP: Cable recovered in London morning, however, offers are still noted at 1.2480-85 and 1.2500, sell orders are reported at 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest is tipped at 1.2575-80 and 1.2600. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2450, 1.2425-30 and 1.2400, buy orders are expected at 1.2380 and 1.2345-50.

CHF: Dollar retreated after rising to 1.0141, offers are still noted at 1.0140-50 and 1.0180, selling interest is tipped at 1.0200 and 1.0240-50. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0075-80 and 1.0050-60, buy orders are expected at 1.0020, 1.0000 and 0.9965, buying interest should emerge around 0.9950, 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below).

JPY: The greenback met resistance at 113.65 and retreated, offers are noted at 113.50, 113.65 and 113.80-85, sell orders are reported at 114.00-05 and 114.20, selling interest is tipped at 114.35 and 114.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.90-00, 112.75 and 112.50, buy orders are expected at 112.30 and 112.00.