European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has edged higher again today, offers at 1.0580 and 1.0600 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0620 and 1.0650, selling interest is tipped at 1.0680 and 1.0700-10. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0570, 1.0550 and 1.0530, buy orders are expected at 1.0500 and 1.0480-85, buyers are awaiting at 1.0450 and 1.0430, buying interest should emerge around 1.0400 and 1.0370. GBP: Cable has retreated after brief rise to 1.2570, offers are still noted at 1.2570-80 and 1.2600, sell orders are reported at 1.2630 and 1.2650. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2520, 1.2500 and 1.2475-80, buy orders are expected at 1.2450 and 1.2425-30, buying interest is tipped at 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50. CHF: Dollar has remained under pressure, bids at 1.0075 and 1.0050-60 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.0020, 1.0000 and 0.9965, buying interest should emerge around 0.9950, 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below). On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0080, 1.0115-20 and 1.0140-50, sell orders are expected at 1.0180, 1.0200 and 1.0240-50. JPY: The greenback has resumed recent decline, bids at 112.65 and 112.50 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 112.30 and 112.00, buying interest is tipped at 111.85, 111.50 and 111.00. On the upside, offers are lowered to 112.85, 113.00 and 113.25-30, sell orders are expected at 113.50, 113.80-85 and 114.00-05, selling interest should emerge around 114.35 and 114.50.