European Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency has recovered today, however, offers are still noted at 1.0600-06, 1.0620 and 1.0635, sell orders are reported at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700-10. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0555-60, 1.0530 and 1.0500, buy orders are expected at 1.0480-85 and 1.0450, buying interest should emerge around 1.0430, 1.0400 and 1.0370.

GBP: Cable slipped today and bids at 1.2390 were filled but decent demand is still seen at 1.2375-80 (stops below), 1.2350 and 1.2330, buy orders are reported at 1.2300 and 1.2285, buying interest is tipped at 1.2265 and 1.2250. On the upside, offers are noted at 1.2450, 1.2480 and 1.2500, sell orders are expected at 1.2520 and 1.2550.

CHF: Dollar rebounded after falling to 1.0025 on Friday, however, offers are still noted at 1.0085-90 and 1.0105, sell orders are reported at 1.0130 and 1.0150. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0050, 1.0030 and 1.0000, buying interest is tipped at 0.9980 and 0.9950.

JPY: The greenback continued finding support just below 112.00 and recovered, offers are still noted at 112.35, 112.50-55 and 112.85, sell orders are reported at 113.00, 113.25-30 and 113.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.00, 111.85 and 111.50, buying interest should emerge around 111.30 and 111.00.