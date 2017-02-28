<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency recovered after finding support at 1.0569, however, offers are still noted at 1.0605, 1.0620 and 1.0635, selling interest is tipped at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700-10. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0555-65, 1.0530 and 1.0500, buy orders are expected at 1.0480-85 and 1.0450, buying interest should emerge around 1.0430, 1.0400 and 1.0370. GBP: Cable bounced off low of 1.2412 but offers are still noted at 1.2450-55, 1.2480 and 1.2500, sell orders are reported at 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest is tipped at 1.2580 and 1.2600. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2400-10, 1.2375-80 and 1.2350, buy orders are expected at 1.2330, 1.2300 and 1.2285, buying interest should emerge around 1.2265 and 1.2250. CHF: Dollar has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0102, offers are noted at 1.0090 and 1.0105, sell orders are reported at 1.0130 and 1.0150. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0050, 1.0030 and 1.0000, buying interest is tipped at 0.9980 and 0.9950. JPY: The greenback also slipped after running into resistance at 112.84, offers are still noted at 112.65-70 and 112.85, selling interest is tipped at 113.00, 113.25-30 and 113.50, sell orders are reported at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.20, 112.00 and 111.85, buy orders are expected at 111.50, 111.30 and 111.00.