European Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency dropped on dollar's broad-based strength, bids at 1.0555-60 and 1.0530 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.0500, 1.0480-85 and 1.0450. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0560-76, 1.0600 and 1.0620, sell orders are expected at 1.0635 and 1.0650, selling interest should emerge around 1.0780 and 1.0700.

GBP: Cable has fallen again, bids at 1.2400 and 1.2375-80 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2350, 1.2330 and 1.2300, buying interest is tipped at 1.2285, 1.2265 and 1.2250. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2405-10, 1.2450 and 1.2470, sell orders are expected at 1.2500, 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest should emerge around 1.2580 and 1.2600.

CHF: Dollar found decent demand at 1.0009 and staged a strong rebound, offers at 1.0070, 1.0090 and 1.0105 were filled, however, sell orders are reported at 1.0130 and 1.0150. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0050, 1.0030 and 1.0000, buying interest is tipped at 0.9980 and 0.9950.

JPY: The greenback rallied on dollar's broad-based strength, offer at 112.45-50, 112.65-70, 112.85, 113.00, 113.25-30 snd 113.50 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are raised to 113.00, 112.75-80 and 112.50, buy orders are expected at 112.20, 112.00 and 111.85, buying interest is tipped at 111.50, 111.30 and 111.00.