European Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency met resistance at 1.0572, offers are still noted at 1.0575 and 1.0600, sell orders are reported at 1.0620, 1.0635 and 1.0650, selling interest should emerge around 1.0780 and 1.0700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0515-20, 1.0500 and 1.0480-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0450 and 1.0420, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.0390-00. GBP: Cable has remained under pressure after yesterday's selloff, bids at 1.2285 and 1.2265 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2250-55 and 1.2220, buying interest is tipped at 1.2200 and 1.2170. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2300, 1.2330 and 1.2345-50, sell orders are expected at 1.2380 and 1.2405-10, sellers are awaiting at 1.2450, 1.2470 and 1.2500, selling interest should emerge around 1.2520, 1.2550 and 1.2580. CHF: Dollar found support at 1.0065 and rebounded, bids are still noted at 1.0065, 1.0050 and 1.0030, buying interest is tipped at 1.0000, 0.9980 and 0.9950. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0130 and 1.0150, selling interest should emerge around 1.0170 and 1.0200. JPY: The greenback has surged again today, offer at 114.00 and 114.15-25 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 114.50 and 114.70-75, mixture of offers and stops is located at 115.00-10. On the downside, bids are raised to 113.80-90, 113.45-50 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.75-80, 112.50, 112.20 and 112.00, buying interest is tipped at 111.85, 111.50 and 111.30.